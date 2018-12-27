Crime

Road rage cited as possible cause for shooting near Gastonia mall. Victim hit in leg.

WBTV

December 27, 2018 06:19 AM

Site of the shooting investigation outside a Gaston County shopping mall. WBTV video screenshot
Police say a person was shot in a possible road rage incident near a mall in Gastonia Wednesday.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officials are investigating a shooting reported at 1:28 p.m. in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall.

A man was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say preliminary information is that this incident was a possible case of road rage and the shooting occurred on New Hope Road or I-85, then the victim pulled into the mall parking lot for help.

The investigation is in early stages and officials say there’s no suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

