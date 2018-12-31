Crime

Call leads police to man shot, killed in area off Harrisburg Road in east Charlotte

By Mark Price

December 31, 2018 07:06 AM

One person was killed in east Charlotte Sunday night, prompting a homicide investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an assault around 10:18 p.m. in the 7600 block of Gwynne Hill Road. Officers arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Following CPR, medic pronounced the man dead.

No names have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

