Call leads police to man shot, killed in area off Harrisburg Road in east Charlotte

One person was killed in east Charlotte Sunday night, prompting a homicide investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an assault around 10:18 p.m. in the 7600 block of Gwynne Hill Road. Officers arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
Following CPR, medic pronounced the man dead.
No names have been released.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments