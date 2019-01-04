Police investigate homicide behind Albemarle Road Recreation Center

Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte near Harris Boulevard and Lawyers Road.
Cops were investigating in the 5000 block of Idlewild Road, on the path behind the Albemarle Road Recreation Center, on Friday morning.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at the scene. At that time, an area behind the recreation center, where the man’s body was found, had been taped off.
Police were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. after a man’s body was found on the path. Authorities determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.
This is the third homicide in four days for Charlotte in 2019, and there have been at least three other shootings near this specific address over the past year.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments