Suspect in Ballantyne homicide arrested after months-long search, police say

The suspect in a September 2018 Charlotte homicide was arrested last week, three months after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced they were searching for him, according to a CMPD news release.
Marquis Latoniel Smith, 29, turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, police said.
He was charged with murder in connection with the death of Jermaine Stuckey, 44, who was shot and killed near the Blue Olive Lounge, a Ballantyne bar, on Sept. 22.
Police asked for the public’s help in finding Smith on Oct. 5, adding that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
