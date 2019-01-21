CMPD investigating a homicide in east Charlotte following domestic violence report

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said its officers are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte after responding to a domestic violence incident Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call for service for domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon, CMPD said in a statement released on Twitter. According to the statement, when police arrived they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Officers detained a suspect on the scene, who is cooperating with authorities, CMPD said in the statement.
CMPD is focusing the investigation on the 13200 block of Great Laurel Road, the agency said in its statement.
Police tweeted about the investigation at 3:42 p.m., and released a full statement around 4:15 p.m.
