Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed in west Charlotte Monday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the investigation was taking place on Wilkinson Boulevard near Josh Birmingham Parkway just before 9:30 a.m., but did not give any further details.
Earlier in the morning, a person was shot at a club across the street from the scene of the homicide. No further information about the investigation has been released.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
WBTV is an Observer news partner.
