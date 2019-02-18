Crime

Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

By WBTV

February 18, 2019 10:03 AM

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed in west Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the investigation was taking place on Wilkinson Boulevard near Josh Birmingham Parkway just before 9:30 a.m., but did not give any further details.

Earlier in the morning, a person was shot at a club across the street from the scene of the homicide. No further information about the investigation has been released.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WBTV is an Observer news partner.

  Comments  

things to do