Rapper accused in uptown shootout at 2017 CIAA to perform at Charlotte club Saturday

Blac Youngsta, the Memphis rapper charged in connection with 100 bullets being fired in uptown Charlotte in 2017, is set to perform at a local night club on Saturday during the CIAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournament.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Police said the shots were fired indiscriminately at homes and cars in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street, about 30 minutes before the last game of the tournament at the nearby Spectrum Center, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time. No one was hurt.

National hip-hop-related websites reported that fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph was among the targets, the Observer reported. Young Dolph was in town for an unofficial CIAA party/concert at the Cameo Charlotte nightclub.

In response to the allegations, Blac Youngsta, whose real name is Sammie Benson, released a mix tape several months later titled “I’m Innocent.” He also went on a 15-city “I’m Innocent” tour that did not include Charlotte.

Young Dolph also made a mix tape that year. The tape’s first three titles: “100 Shots,” “In Charlotte” and “But I’m Bulletproof,” the Observer reported at the time.

Police charged Benson and two other men in the case. Benson is charged with five counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. His trial date has not been set, a spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office told the Observer on Thursday.

Benson will perform from 9:30 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday at Club World, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard, according to his show’s listing on Eventbrite.com. Tickets on the site are $80 regular admission and $160 skip-the-line VIP.

Young Dolph is not scheduled to be in Charlotte this week, according to his online tour calendar. His next scheduled performances are Friday in Louisville, Ky., and March 9 in Roebuck, S.C.