Meck Co. detention officer accused of raping 19-year-old woman

A detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman, sources told WBTV on Friday.
The detention officer, 32-year-old Vanquez D. Petty, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sexual assault.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Petty met the victim for the first time around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 and the two exchanged phone numbers. They then agreed to meet at the victim’s home later that evening.
The victim says when Petty arrived at the home he sexually assaulted her. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment following the alleged incident.
MCSO officials confirmed Petty’s employment was also terminated Friday. The department sent out a statement about Petty’s arrest shortly after he was booked:
“As a public safety organization, all employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty. Any misconduct or violation of the law will not be tolerated by MCSO.”
Detention officers work for the MCSO at the Mecklenburg County Jail, but are not deputies. Petty was not on duty when the assault took place.
No further details have been released.
