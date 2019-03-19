Man shot during argument outside apartment near UNCC has died, police say

A 22-year-old man shot during an argument outside an apartment near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Monday night died at a hospital on Tuesday, police said.
Jamontae Morris was shot at 8:10 p.m. in the doorway of an apartment near the 800 block of Forty Niner Avenue, Lt. Andy Harris of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Carolinas Medical Center, police said in a follow-up news release Tuesday afternoon.
The apartment is in an off-campus student housing complex, and is not affiliated with the university, WSOC-TV reported.
The victim had argued with another man when he was shot, Harris said shortly after the shooting. He said no arrest had been made and that police didn’t yet know the motive.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Police on Tuesday asked that anyone with information call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments