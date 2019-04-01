Mecklenburg EMS ambulance stolen and crashed into parked cars

Crime

A man stole a MEDIC ambulance and crashed into parked cars on Executive Drive.
Mecklenburg EMS ambulance was stolen and crashed into three parked cars Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say they were called to the scene for a disturbance. While on scene, a man stole a MEDIC ambulance and crashed into multiple cars.

“Officers were able to detain the suspect,” said CMPD in a statement to WBTV.

MEDIC tweeted they “will be releasing a statement shortly when details are available... All minor injuries.”

The parking lot has been taped off for a full police investigation.

