Mecklenburg EMS ambulance stolen and crashed into parked cars

Mecklenburg EMS ambulance was stolen and crashed into three parked cars Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police say they were called to the scene for a disturbance. While on scene, a man stole a MEDIC ambulance and crashed into multiple cars.
“Officers were able to detain the suspect,” said CMPD in a statement to WBTV.
MEDIC tweeted they “will be releasing a statement shortly when details are available... All minor injuries.”
The parking lot has been taped off for a full police investigation.
