Prosecutor’s car was hit by Charlotte rush-hour killing crossfire, officials say

911 calls released in shooting that killed mother of two in crossfire CMPD released the 911 calls that were made after a shooting that killed mother of two in crossfire shootout. Three people were arrested in connection to the incident, which happened in north Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD released the 911 calls that were made after a shooting that killed mother of two in crossfire shootout. Three people were arrested in connection to the incident, which happened in north Charlotte.

Because of a potential conflict of interest, the N.C. Department of Justice will prosecute the three people suspected of killing a young mother during a gunfight in rush-hour traffic in Charlotte last month, according to a Thursday news release from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Kendal Ryan Crank, 27, was killed March 28 while driving north of uptown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Dozens of bullets were fired during the shootout, CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said, terrifying passersby in a crowded area.

One of those bullets hit the car of a Mecklenburg County assistant district attorney, who was not hurt, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“As a result, this prosecutor is both a witness and victim in the case and could be called to testify at a potential trial in this matter,” the release states.

Because of the prosecutor’s involvement, the case will be handled by the state to avoid questions about impartiality, according to the district attorney’s office. The prosecutor’s name was not released.

Shortly after Crank was killed, police said she was not the target.

“She was just going about her daily life, so that makes this even more tragic,” Crum said. In addition to raising her two children, he said Crank was going to college and hoping to become a nurse.





Three men — 22-year-old Tychicus Dobie, 17-year-old Adonis Smith and 24-year-old Marquis Smith — have been charged with murder.