Sheriff: NC woman ‘dragged’ through yard, kidnapped and being held against will

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in Wilkes County and quickly learned 37-year-old Rosalino Duarte-Cruz “may have taken Lauren Hall away from the house against her will.” (Credit: Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a North Carolina woman they say is being “held against her will” after she was taken from her home Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in Wilkes County and quickly learned 37-year-old Rosalino Duarte-Cruz “may have taken Lauren Hall away from the house against her will.”

A police says Duarte-Cruz dragged Hall through her front yard and into a car.

Authorities say the two have had an on-going relationship. Duarte-Cruz is possibly driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT with NC plates TPD-8339 and may be heading to the Winston-Salem, Yadkinville area, according the Sheriff’s Office.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office has kidnapping and assault on a female warrants on file for Duarte-Cruz.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these two individuals please contact the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-838-9111 or call 911.