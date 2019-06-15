Home invasion suspect injured by 11-year-old Mebane boy escapes hospital

11-year-old NC boy hits robber in head with machete. The Orange County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old boy in Mebane thwarted a robbery when he hit the intruder in the back of the head with a machete. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Orange County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old boy in Mebane thwarted a robbery when he hit the intruder in the back of the head with a machete.

The day after an 11-year-old Mebane boy fended off a home invasion with a machete strike, the suspect escaped.

The suspect, Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, left UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill against medical advice Friday evening, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Hall, who is from Monroe, is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds, according to a news release. His head was wrapped in a bandage when he walked out of the hospital. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals are helping deputies search for Hall.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hall is expected to be charged with breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications and assault on a child under 12 after being released from the hospital, police said. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the warrant had not been served yet, because Hall was still being treated at the hospital.

Blackwood said the suspect was in a room in the hospital’s Emergency Department at the time of his escape. The nurse who found he was missing did not report it to UNC Hospital police or to the sheriff’s office until 7 a.m. Saturday, he said.

UNC Health Care released a statement to ABC11 about the escape Saturday afternoon.





”UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill treated a patient suspected of several crimes in its Emergency Department (ED) Friday night,” the statement said. “This patient was admitted to the ED, but was in the legal custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department which did not place an officer with him. In similar situations, hospital staff will often alert law enforcement personnel when a suspect patient is discharged, but they remain the legal responsibility of law enforcement.







“It is the responsibility of law enforcement to closely monitor the status of suspects in their custody while those patients are receiving medical treatment,” the statement continued. “UNC Hospitals personnel are working with the Sheriff’s Department to offer them assistance in this matter.”





The boy, who was home alone Friday morning, told deputies a woman knocked on the door around 11 a.m. As the boy looked outside and saw a man standing near a car, another man broke a window on the other side of the home and came in, according to a news release.





The man who broke in grabbed a pellet rifle that belonged to the homeowner and forced the boy into a back bedroom closet, officials said.

The man then went into the living room, where he picked up a cell phone and put it into his pocket, officials said. That’s when the boy, who officials said is a star baseball player on several teams, left the closet and got a machete, they said.

The boy went into the living room and swung the machete at the man, hitting him in the back of the head.

The man kicked the boy in the stomach, knocking him into the couch, but the boy got up and swung the machete again, officials said. He missed, and the man kicked the boy in the side of his head, police said.

The man turned to grab a television, Playstation video gaming system and other items before realizing he “was bleeding significantly from the machete strike,” officials said.

The man dropped the electronics and left the house. He and the other suspects fled. A man matching Hall’s description showed up at the emergency department at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough a short time later, asking to be treated for an injury to the head.

The hospital transferred Hall to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill because of the severity of his wound, police reported. A nurse who entered his room shortly before 8 p.m. Friday found his bed empty, officials said. A security video showed him walking out of the hospital wearing a hospital gown.

The sheriff’s office is urging people to not approach Hall.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 919-245-2900 or 911.

The story will continue to be updated.