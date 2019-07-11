Woman arrested, charged with murder in Steak ‘n Shake lunchtime robbery case

Police chief talks about Darnell Harris, the Steak ‘n Shake shooting victim CMPD Police chief Kerr Putney says Steak 'n Shake employee Darnell Harris saved lives when he fought an armed robber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Police chief Kerr Putney says Steak 'n Shake employee Darnell Harris saved lives when he fought an armed robber.

A second suspect has been charged in the slaying Tuesday of a fast-food employee in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday morning.

Kiara Monique Murphy, 26, who dropped off Eddie Doh, the initial suspect, at the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant on South Boulevard before the armed robbery and shooting has been charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, Capt. Rob Dance told reporters.

Murphy and Doh have also been linked to another armed robbery at a north Charlotte restaurant last week, Dance said, and will face additional charges.

Doh is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by Pineville police, according to CMPD.

Police say Doh shot two men at the Steak ‘n Shake. Darnell Harris, 48, was killed, and 53-year-old Robert Carpenter is still recovering in the hospital, according to police.

Harris, who worked at the Steak ‘n Shake, was killed while living a normal life and doing what thousands of people in Charlotte do every day, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney told reporters. Putney said people who commit repeated violent crimes need to be held accountable.

Putney called Harris a hero, saying that he saw Doh was armed, fought him and saved other lives. He said Harris was unarmed.

More than one weapon was found at the scene, police said, and investigators are still working to find out who they belonged to.