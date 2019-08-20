Crime & Courts
Man dead after shooting on West Trade Street outside uptown Charlotte, police say
The victim of a shooting just outside uptown Charlotte was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Trade Street, police said, near a Bojangles’ and a Mobil gas station.
A’mari McCaskill, 20, died less than two hours later, according to police.
Police have not said if they have a suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
This is the city’s 73rd homicide of 2019, according to data maintained by the Observer.
Anyone with information can reach Charlotte-Mecklenburg homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600, police said.
