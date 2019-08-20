Man dead after shooting on West Trade Street outside uptown Charlotte, police say

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare.

The victim of a shooting just outside uptown Charlotte was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Trade Street, police said, near a Bojangles’ and a Mobil gas station.

A’mari McCaskill, 20, died less than two hours later, according to police.

Police have not said if they have a suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is the city’s 73rd homicide of 2019, according to data maintained by the Observer.

Anyone with information can reach Charlotte-Mecklenburg homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600, police said.

