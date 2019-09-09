Charlotte man arrested in murder of woman who was 24 weeks pregnant

Amber Alert issued for Charlotte 3-year-old after mother was killed Police issued an Amber Alert after a mother was killed and two children abducted, allegedly by their father, in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials say. One child was found but police continue to search. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police issued an Amber Alert after a mother was killed and two children abducted, allegedly by their father, in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials say. One child was found but police continue to search.

A man accused of killing a pregnant woman then abducting two children was caught on Friday.

Edward Silk Garner Sr., 35, is accused of taking his 3-year-old daughter, Dior Muhammad, and 1-year-old, Aziyah Sana’a Garner after killing 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Summers was 24 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Garner was located and arrested by CMPD officers and a K-9 unit on Sept. 6, according to a news release from the police department. He was interviewed by homicide detectives and has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with murder and murder of an unborn child, police said.

Officers said both the 1-year-old and 3-year-old were located on Aug. 13. Muhammad was found with a relative on Trade Street and Aziyah Sana’a Garner was found with a relative on Pineburr Road, police say.

Summers was found dead around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 in an apartment complex on Perugia Way, which is off of S. Tryon Street just north of Steele Creek Road. CMPD officials said the incident was likely domestic-related.