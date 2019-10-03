Police at a homicide scene in south Charlotte shopping center parking lot

SHARE COPY LINK

Police are at the scene of a homicide in a south Charlotte shopping center parking lot.

Medic confirmed on Twitter Thursday afternoon that a person was found dead in the 7000 block of Sharon Lakes Road, which is near South Boulevard.

The homicide is Charlotte’s 82nd of 2019.

News media photos showed crime scene tape and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars in the parking lot of Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza.

In a tweet at 5:50 p.m., CMPD confirmed that officers are “conducting a homicide investigation” and that a male was “pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Shots were fired into a vehicle that crashed into a power pole, WCCB reported.

A red SUV at the scene appears to have damaged windows, according to WCNC

This is a developing story.