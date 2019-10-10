Police looking for person flying drone in uptown who hit, damaged BofA building 

SHARE COPY LINK

A drone hit the sixth floor of the Bank of America building in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night, causing minor damage, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday.

Police asked the public for help in identifying the operator of the drone. CMPD says the person faces charges of reckless endangerment and damage to property, according to a news release.

The drone hit the building at 101 South Tryon Street at about 6:50 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information should call 911, or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW