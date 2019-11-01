Gastonia officer shot in north Charlotte neighborhood Friday during FBI operation

A Gastonia police officer was shot early Friday while working in an FBI operation to serve a search warrant related to a criminal investigation, authorities said.

The male officer has non-life-threatening injuries, said John Strong, special agent in charge of the FBI’s North Carolina office. Multiple shots were fired, he said, and one person is in custody being questioned about the incident.

The officer who was shot was part of the FBI State Streets Task Force, which involves the FBI and local agents who are deputized to work with federal agents. The task force focuses on gangs, drugs and organized crime, Strong said.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of Oakburn Drive near Old Statesville Road. Shots were fired as officers approached a house, Strong said. About eight to 10 officers took part.

“We are very thankful these are non-life-threatening wounds,” Strong said. He declined to identify the officer.

“This is not a good day for us, any time one of our officers gets shot,” he added. “When I got that call earlier, my heart did sink.”

Strong said it’s “not clear yet” whether officers returned fire. “That’s potentially what happened,” he said.

The person being questioned by authorities lives at the home where the warrant was being executed, according to Strong. He said he could not discuss the case that had brought the officers to the scene.

Gastonia and Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers had accompanied FBI agents to execute the search warrant. The FBI and the SBI are jointly investigating the shooting.

Police tape had marked off a home, and neighbors told WBTV that they had seen officers outside their home and in “a standoff.”

The incident happened around the time kids were getting ready for school. Blood could be seen on the pavement near a police vehicle.

This is the second time in recent weeks that a non-Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer has been involving in a shooting in the city. On Oct. 21, two North Carolina probation and parole officers were involved in a shootout but were not injured.

This is a developing story.