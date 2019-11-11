Crime & Courts
Homicide detectives probe man’s death in west Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 79-year-old man who was found in a west Charlotte home Monday morning.
Police identified the man as Curtis Ford, who officers found after responding to a call to assist medics on Spring Forest Drive.
Homicide detectives canvassed the neighborhood to try to find additional to the incident as crime-scene technicians collected physical evidence, police said.
This is a developing story.
