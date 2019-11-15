Video shows man tossing crate containing rabbit in NC lake. Police search for driver.

Police are searching for a person seen in video surveillance footage throwing a crate with a rabbit inside into a popular Gastonia lake.

A walker in Rankin Lake Park in the 1700 block of Rankin Lake Road spotted the crate floating on the water just after 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Gaston County Police said Friday.

A black-and-white rabbit was found dead in the crate, according to a police news release on Friday.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement officers are investigating the case as animal cruelty.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Park video footage shows “a white male, dark hair, approximately 5’10” throwing the carrier into the lake,” according to the release.

Police distributed a still image from the footage showing a silver SUV, possibly a Honda, the man was driving. Police have not released the video footage they say shows the man throwing the crate onto the lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

Police released this still from Rankin Lake Park video footage that shows the silver SUV driven by a man suspected of tossing a crate with a rabbit inside into the popular Gastonia lake. Screen shot of Gaston County Police video footage photo