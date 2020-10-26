Charlotte Observer Logo
Inmate who escaped Chester County jail caught after four-day search, deputies say

York County, SC

A suspect who escaped from the Chester County jail last week was caught Monday in York County after a manhunt, deputies said.

Police captured Bradley Bianco, 29, around 5 p.m. Monday near Rambo and Sims roads south of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Bianco was taken into custody without incident, Faris said.

Law enforcement officers saw Bianco flee a vacant house on Rambo Road early Monday afternoon, Faris said. York County officials issued alerts through email and social media, telling the public about the large police presence as the search continued.

Bianco escaped from the Chester County Detention Center Oct. 23 while barefoot, said officials with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement have not said how Bianco escaped.

York County deputies, K-9 units and State Law Enforcement Division agents using a helicopter were involved in Monday’s search, Faris said.

The area where Bianco was found is between Rock Hill and Chester.

Bianco was convicted in 2013 for taking a weapon from a Chester County law enforcement officer, court records show. Bianco was sentenced to five years in a South Carolina prison.

Bianco faces charges for the escape, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

A conviction for escape in South Carolina carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

