Deputies: 10-year-old boy dies after shooting in Catawba County

By WBTV

A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in Catawba County on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. on Woodleaf Court, which is near Emmanuel Church Road in Conover. Deputies first said the boy was seriously injured before confirming just after 3 p.m. that he had died.

There is no word on what led to the shooting and no names have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

