Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Candlelight vigil set for tonight for fallen Concord Police officer

Concord police and the City of Concord will hold a candlelight vigil and “chalk the walk” event on Friday night in honor of Officer Jason Shuping, who died late Wednesday while responding to a call for service.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. in front of the Concord Police Headquarters on Cabarrus Avenue, according to the police department’s Facebook page. The parking deck on the same street will be open.

Chalk also will be available for anyone to leave condolences for the fallen officer.

Cabarrus Avenue will be closed from Spring Street to the parking deck.

Shuping, 25, died after being shot while responding to a carjacking call in a Sonic parking lot late Wednesday. Concord police Officer Kaleb Robinson, 23, suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Both officers had been with the department for less than two years.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jeremy Maurice Daniels, was later shot and killed by officers, police said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident. Three officers who were also on scene have been put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting, officials said.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Amanda Zhou
Amanda Zhou
Amanda Zhou covers public safety for The Charlotte Observer and writes about crime and police reform. She joined The Observer in 2019 and helped cover the George Floyd protests in Charlotte in June 2020. Previously, she interned at the Indianapolis Star and Tampa Bay Times. She grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Dartmouth College in 2019.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service