Candlelight vigil set for tonight for fallen Concord Police officer

Concord police and the City of Concord will hold a candlelight vigil and “chalk the walk” event on Friday night in honor of Officer Jason Shuping, who died late Wednesday while responding to a call for service.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. in front of the Concord Police Headquarters on Cabarrus Avenue, according to the police department’s Facebook page. The parking deck on the same street will be open.

Chalk also will be available for anyone to leave condolences for the fallen officer.

Cabarrus Avenue will be closed from Spring Street to the parking deck.

Shuping, 25, died after being shot while responding to a carjacking call in a Sonic parking lot late Wednesday. Concord police Officer Kaleb Robinson, 23, suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Both officers had been with the department for less than two years.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jeremy Maurice Daniels, was later shot and killed by officers, police said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident. Three officers who were also on scene have been put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting, officials said.