Woman found fatally shot in University City area, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a woman with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Dreamstime via TNS

A woman died of an apparent gunshot Tuesday afternoon in the University City area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD said officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Boulevard around 2 p.m. Tuesday and found the woman.

Medic responded to the incident and pronounced the woman dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released, police said. The case is being investigated as a homicide and police are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Through Monday night, the city has had 120 homicides. In 2019, Charlotte ended the year with 108 homicides.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.