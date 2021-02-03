2 people cut with machete on CATS bus in southeast Charlotte, nearby hospital on lockdown

Two people were cut with a machete on a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on a CATS bus on East 7th Street in the Elizabeth community around 3:32 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the scene.

Police say the weapon used was a machete and when officers arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds. Police say both victims were taken to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening stab wounds.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center was placed on lockdown out of precaution. Hospital officials say the suspect did not enter Novant Health property.

Officers requested assistance from CMPD’s K9 Unit, and Aviation Unit, but no suspects have been apprehended at this time.

The case is still actively being investigated and officials did not provide any other details.