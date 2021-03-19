Wealthy Russians plead guilty in NC case involving bribes and plotting a murder

A wealthy Russian national living in Raleigh and his wife pleaded guilty Friday in a federal case that initially involved money laundering, bribing a federal official and plotting a murder.

Leonid Teyf, his now ex-wife, Tatyana, and four others faced federal charges that included laundering nearly $40 million in Russian money, bribing a Homeland Security official, and plotting to track and kill a man who Leonid Teyf thought his wife was having an affair with. The man Leonid Teyf suspected of the affair was the son of the Teyfs’ former housekeeper.

Leonid Teyf pleaded guilty Friday to bribery of public official, visa fraud and making a false statement on a tax document. Under a plea agreement with the government, he faces up to 5 years in prison for those charges and up to three years of supervision after he is released. He will also be subject to a more than $99,000 penalty and deportation at the conclusion of his sentence.

Tatyana Teyf pleaded guilty to making a false claim in an immigration proceeding. She also faces up to five years in prison, but will not face immediate deportation after her sentence.

The couple also agreed to forfeit more than $5.9 million.

The couple will be sentenced in about three months.

The Teyfs — along with Alexsy Timofeev, Olesya Timofeeva, Alexei Polyakov and John Patrick Cotter of Apex —also faced related federal charges.

All but the Teyfs have pleaded guilty to some or all of their charges under plea deals.

Stephen Edward Myers Jr., of Raleigh, faced Wake County charges of cyberstalking after Teyf hired him to track the housekeeper’s son, according to court documents.

In October 2019, Teyf also was indicted on charges of being part of scheme to bribe Utah FedEx officials.

Court documents filed in late 2020 argue that evidence disclosed at a 2019 hearing shifts the weight of evidence in Teyf’s favor and that other testimony exposes weaknesses in the government’s money-laundering case, which relies on a paid informant’s statements.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.