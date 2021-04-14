Crime & Courts
Arrest made in shooting that injured 7-year-old in Gastonia
A man was arrested in a shooting that injured a 7-year-old child in Gastonia Tuesday evening.
The reported shooting happened on Ware Avenue just after 7 p.m. Emergency responders said the child was found on Glenn Street and West Davidson Avenue.
Wednesday, police announced they arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Quintrel Lewis in the shooting. Lewis, of Charlotte, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill of inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by felon.
Lewis was arrested off Ware Avenue in Gastonia.
The child was flown to Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte. The child’s condition is unknown.
No other information was provided.
