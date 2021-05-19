Crime & Courts

Body found in rural Chester County SC near Great Falls, sheriff says

Chester County, SC

Police found a body in rural Chester County Wednesday evening near Great Falls, officials said.

The body was found by deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents around 7 p.m. off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. That’s north of the Town of Great Falls.

Deputies, SLED, and the Chester County Coroner’s Office are on scene, Suskin said.

Police have not provided any details about the person’s identity or possible cause of death.

Police could not say whether the body has any connection to an ongoing manhunt for a shooting suspect in Chester and York counties, Suskin said.

“We have not yet identified the person who was found,” Suskin said.

The sheriff’s offices in Chester and York counties, SLED, and other state and federal police have been looking for Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, since Tuesday. Terry is accused of shooting at deputies Monday. He also faces charges of murder in York County and charges related to two other shootings in the city of Chester, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service