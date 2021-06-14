Driver accused in shootout in Pineville last month arrested in Pennsylvania

A man was arrested for his involvement in a shootout along a Pineville highway last month.

Elizaul “Zaul” Trujillo was arrested in Pennsylvania.

He is accused of being involved in a shootout with another driver on May 6 along Pineville-Matthews and Park Road.

Trujillo will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County for his three felony arrest warrants.

Officers received 911 calls about the situation that escalated from a disturbance to gunshots being fired from both vehicles and at one another.

Pineville Police Department said the two drivers shot into each other’s vehicle while in traffic. The shots fired between the two vehicles left one driver/shooter with a gunshot wound. That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers involved, identified by police as Trujillo, is facing several charges in the case.

Arrest warrants were issued for Trujillo for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The other driver/shooter did not sustain an injury but has been identified by police.

Officers confirmed that both shooters knew each other and had a past history together. This was not a random act of violence nor was it a road rage incident.

Police are not looking for additional suspects, but say two guns have been recovered and seized.