Man dies after being found shot off of East Independence Boulevard, CMPD says

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in southeast Charlotte, marking the second homicide in the city in three hours.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Officers found 31-year-old Emmanuel Hagos Gebru with a gunshot wound. Gebru was taken to a nearby hospital but later died, the news release said.

Hours earlier, a man was found fatally shot around 11 p.m. Saturday in the Shannon Park area of northeast Charlotte, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

