Crash in York County after Charlotte police chase blocks Fort Mill, SC, intersection

A main commuter route between Rock Hill and Charlotte remained closed Wednesday morning after a crash following a police chase from North Carolina into South Carolina, officials said.

U.S. 21 at S.C. 160 near the Peach Stand is blocked as the S.C. Highway Patrol and other agencies investigating the collision, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The S.C. Department of Public Safety Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is on scene.

Our Sgt. on the scene assisting with #traffic control says the intersection of Hwy 21 & 160 will be closed for several hours. #YCSONews #YoCoNews https://t.co/1c4baEBnc7 pic.twitter.com/NOji41Shg1 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) June 30, 2021

The route is one of two, along with Interstate 77, that serves commuters between Charlotte and points south in Yoirk County.

The stoplight at the major intersection remains out of service, Faris said.

Officials with the sheriff’s office and Fort Mill Police Department said the intersection will be closed for several hours.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers chased an armed robbery suspect in an SUV south into York County where the SUV wrecked, Faris said. Three people in the SUV were injured, Faris said.

The condition of the people hurt and details about the chase and robbery were not available Wednesday morning.

