Suspects in Rock Hill shooting caught, drugs found after York County chase, cops say

Two suspects in a Rock Hill shooting are in custody after a police chase through York County that ended in a crash near the North Carolina state line, officials said.

Police also found felony amounts of illegal drugs, officials said.

Dontavion Qua’Mek White, 25, and Dajavion Armontey Catrell Barber, 25, were in a car that fled police after an attempted traffic stop Tuesday on Anderson Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

White and Barber were in a car that led police on a pursuit north from Rock Hill through Fort Mill where the car crashed around 12:30 p.m. on Carowinds Boulevard near the border with Charlotte, according to a Rock Hill police statement.

Rock Hill police had sought White and Barber in connection with pending arrest warrants from a mid-day shooting Aug. 10 in a parking lot west of downtown Rock Hill on Allen Street, Chavis said. In that incident, a man was robbed and shot, according to police.

Both suspects are charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a handgun in the Aug. 10 incident, according to a statement from the Rock Hill police department.

White also faces felony drug charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and Oxycodone. Those drugs were found Tuesday after the pursuit, Chavis said. Thirty-four dosage units of fentanyl and pills of Oxycodone were found, Chavis said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic painkiller, available by prescription, but is otherwise illegal to possess and sell, South Carolina law shows.

White was free on bond from arrests in 2020 and 2021 on drug and robbery charges, according to York County Clerk of Court public online records. Records show those 2020 and 2021 cases remain pending in York County criminal court.

White was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in a Rock Hill fatal shooting, according to York County online court records.

Barber, the driver Tuesday, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, police said. Barber also was charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime, police records show.

Barber has past convictions in York County for attempted murder and drugs violations, York County online court records show.

Both suspects remain in custody pending an initial court hearing.