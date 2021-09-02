Police look for 8-year-old girl who’s missing after leaving her south Charlotte home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for 8-year-old Shakiah Bohanan, who went missing after leaving her home on Lakemist Drive on Thursday morning. Charlotte-Meckleburg Police Department

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 8-year-old who went missing after “voluntarily” leaving her south Charlotte home Thursday morning.

Shakiah Bohanan left her home on Lakemist Drive around 10 a.m. and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, navy blue pants and blue shoes, police said.

Shakiah has blue beads in her hair and might also be carrying a pink and purple book bag with a lunch box. The girl is 3-foot-2, weighs 50 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

