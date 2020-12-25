Fatal crash closes I-77 in south Charlotte in both directions

I-77 is closed in both directions near Arrowood Road due to a fatal crash investigation, CMPD said Friday.

Interstate 77 in south Charlotte is closed in both directions near Arrowood Road amid a fatal crash investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet Friday morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is conducted the investigation, CMPD said. CMPD urged travelers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

According to Medic, one person was dead on arrival and two others have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

