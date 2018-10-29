CMS Super Wilcox: We have to find a way of better communicating with our communities

CMS Super Wilcox says that the school system needs to find a better way to communicate with all the communities it serves following the shooting and death of a Butler High student on Monday, October 29, 2018.
By
CMS is growing and changing

Local

CMS is growing and changing

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will serve about 148,000 students this school year and they have added magnet schools to better serve the children.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service