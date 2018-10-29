This event began days before today’s shooting at Butler High

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to help 800 local students prepare for the new school year by donating backpacks filled with supplies to Salvation Army Boys & Girls of greater Charlotte.
Addressing the great need for teachers in Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools' teacher residency program provides the opportunity for adults of any age without education degrees to follow their passion and get in the classroom.
Former UNC President C.D. Spangler Jr. has died, the university system announced Monday. He was 86. The Charlotte businessman and billionaire led the public university system in North Carolina for 11 years, from 1986 to 1997. (No Audio)
Anguish over images of children being separated from parents at the US-Mexico border prompts a surge of volunteers who want to help immigrant and refugee children at the nonprofit ourBRIDGE and CMS schools
Hundreds of local educators who did not attend the Raleigh teacher march march gathered Wednesday in First Ward Park for a Charlotte March for Students and Rally for Respect event supporting better pay and school funding for NC teachers.