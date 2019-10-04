Some Wake parents want end to school ‘group therapy,’ where students discuss feelings

SHARE COPY LINK

Some parents are demanding that the Wake County school system end a program in which students meet regularly in circles to talk with their classmates and teachers about their feelings, hopes, dreams and concerns.

Wake school officials say the use of “Community Circles” is helping to build a sense of community in schools and empowers students to take responsibility and resolve conflicts. But a group called Parents For the Protection of Students sent a letter Thursday to the school district demanding that Circle Time be discontinued at Apex Middle School and other schools in the district.

In the letter, the group says the circles are putting students at risk of having their privacy being breached when they discuss sensitive personal matters. In addition to demanding the end to the program, the group says it wants an outside investigation to determine how it started and was approved in Wake.

“Group therapy, like other forms of traditional psychological treatment and counseling, can bring great benefit to many people,” Tyler Brooks, an attorney for the group, said in the letter. “But, it is not within the purview of a school to conduct such treatment during the school day, without parental consent, and outside of the supervision of duly-trained and licensed psychological and counseling professionals.”

The group says it’s a grassroots organization of Wake County parents and others, including parents at Apex Middle. The News & Observer requested to talk to an Apex Middle parent in the group but was directed to speak with the attorney.

In contrast, Wake has been an enthusiastic backer of the use of circles as part of “restorative justice practices” that are designed to reduce how some groups are suspended at much higher rates than other students.

In a 2017 school district video, Wake school officials praised the circles as being a way to reduce put-of-school suspensions, discipline issues and absenteeism by having students talk out issues.

“It creates an opportunity for young people to feel like they are needed in school and they are valued in their classrooms,” Brenda Elliott, then Wake’s assistant superintendent for student support service, said in the video.

Material provided by Apex Middle shows their Circle Time will have students discuss things such as what it feels like to be bullied, high and low points in their past week and experiences of being hurt and angry. Students aren’t required to speak during the circles.

In the letter, the attorney says such issues should only be discussed under the supervision of duly-trained and licensed psychological and counseling professionals and not by “rank-and-file teachers.”

“We are definitely curious as to why these group therapy sessions should take time away from instruction in traditional topics like mathematics, science, literature, foreign languages, history, art, and music,” Brooks writes. “Even more importantly, though, we can also only imagine the emotional damage that could result if a student shared a private fact about herself or family in “the Circle” (e.g., questions of sexuality or a troubled home life)— having been led to believe that the disclosure was safe and protected — only to then see that same information become fodder for middle school gossip.

“This detracts from, rather than enhances, the ability of students to learn.”

Students are told to not discuss the information shared in the circle with others, but Brooks says in the letter that’s a lot to expect. Brooks said it could pose similar privacy concerns such as when a Heritage High School teacher asked students to answer personal questions such as their sexuality, religion and family income.

As a result of the Heritage incident, the teacher was suspended without pay for five days and district leaders sent an email to all teachers reminding them to respect the privacy rights of their students.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.