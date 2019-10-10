Students from 2 schools posted about killing black people. Should they be punished?

SHARE COPY LINK

Some North Carolina high school students are being punished for talking online about killing black people, but others are apparently not being disciplined for their racist remarks.

Cenayia Edwards, 14, a freshman at East Wake High School in Wendell, exposed a group chat where two students at her school and five students at Corinth Holders High School in Johnston County made racial slurs and talked about shooting black people. Edwards and her family says that the Wake County school system and East Wake High Principal Stacey Alston told them they decided not to discipline any of her classmates.

“This is a threat to a whole community of people, not just to one person,” Corderro Edwards, Cenayia’s father, said at a news conference Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh. “For Wake County to not move and take action on this, it is not acceptable.”

The family says that the students should at a minimum be suspended from school for their remarks.

Wake County school officials said Thursday that they couldn’t discuss whether disciplinary action had been taken against the East Wake students because of federal student privacy laws. But Wake school officials have in the past publicly said when disciplinary action has been taken against students for making racially tinged statements on and off campus.

Stacey Alston is principal of East Wake High School. Matt Goad mgoad@newsobserver.com

In contrast, Johnston County school officials said Thursday that the principal of Corinth Holders High immediately investigated, involved parents and “issued consequences.” Nathanel Shelton, a district spokesman, said he could not discuss specifics because the disciplinary information is confidential.

In a message sent Tuesday to the school’s families, Alston condemned the statements but stopped short of saying whether he took action against the East Wake High students. He echoed his remarks in a video posted online Thursday.

“I am reaching out to you today to state in no uncertain terms that this behavior is not acceptable in our school community, either during or after school hours,” Alston, who is African American, said in the email. “Comments of this nature do not reflect our values. Moreover, they are damaging to both our school and our society as a whole.”

Cenayia said in late September she had been told by some white friends about disturbing comments made by students on a group chat. She decided to investigate by changing her avatar to a white face to gain access to the chat.

Cenayia said the chat included comments such as “#BringSlaveryBack” and about killing black babies and “pulling triggers and shooting” black people. The comments repeatedly used the N-word.

At least some of the chats took place during school hours because there’s a reference to “the teacher is getting mad” in one comment.

Cecelia Edwards, Cenayia’s mother, said that when she asked why there was no suspensions, she was told that they couldn’t find evidence that the East Wake students had broken any district policies.

In the past, Wake principals have cited how racially charged remarks created a significant disruption on the school environment. It’s been used to discipline three Leesville Road Middle School students for chanting “KKK, KKK” on a video and for disciplining an Apex Friendship High School student for a Snapchat post that compared members of the school’s step team to freed slaves.

In the aftermath of this incident, Alston said East Wake High “will be offering opportunities for constructive dialogue among our students, staff and families about racial issues.”

“These discussions have the potential to be difficult and emotional,” Alston said. “But I am confident that we at East Wake High School have the maturity, the wisdom and, most importantly, the strength of character to engage in these conversations with one another thoughtfully and amicably.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.