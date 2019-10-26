East Carolina University interim chancellor resigns amid UNC System investigation

East Carolina University’s interim chancellor resigned Saturday amid a UNC System investigation into his actions after photos and videos showed him out drinking and dancing with students at bars near the Greenville campus.

Dan Gerlach had been placed on administrative leave after the images spread on social media and across news outlets in late September.

“I believe that this action is in the best interests of the entire East Carolina University community,” UNC System interim President Bill Roper said in a statement Saturday.

The photos and videos showed Gerlach chugging alcohol with college-aged patrons, dancing with young women and putting his arms around them at the Club 519 bar. He also went to Sup Dogs, a popular student bar near campus, with two off-duty police officers he was hanging out with that night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“When I first started here, and even before, one constant concern that I heard was that our students needed a leader of the university to be present and approachable, someone who can speak to them in their language. That’s what I’ve set out to do at ECU. I regret that these photos are being perceived as anything more than what they are,” Gerlach said in a statement after he was placed on leave.

At the time, Gerlach said being at the bars that late was not good judgment but that he was trying to connect with ECU students and be seen as approachable. He said in a radio interview with Pirate Radio Live that he didn’t think that night would keep him out of the running for the chancellor’s job full time.

Thousands of ECU fans, students and others agreed. They signed petitions and started social media campaigns defending Gerlach and demanding that he be reinstated.

ECU provost Ron Mitchelson has been acting chancellor while Gerlach was on leave and Roper said he’s working on identifying the next interim chancellor for ECU. He said he will share more information with the university community as soon as possible.

Gerlach was appointed to the role at ECU in April and started on May 6, after former chancellor Cecil Staton left the job.

While Gerlach had no experience running a university, he did know how to run a successful business and focused on fixing ECU’s financial situation. Before ECU, Gerlach was the president of the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit focused on increasing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities, and served as a budget and financial adviser to former Gov. Mike Easley.