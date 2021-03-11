NC State joins UNC and Duke in planning in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies

N.C. State University’s 2021 graduates and their friends and families will be able to attend an in-person graduation ceremony at Carter-Finley Stadium this spring.

The university announced Thursday that it will host two outdoor commencement ceremonies, marking another step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, N.C. State told students and faculty they can expect “pre-pandemic” campus operations next fall, including full occupancy in dorms and face-to-face classes.

“We understand how difficult the past year has been for so many in the Wolfpack community, including our graduates and their families,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a community-wide message. “We are proud of how hard our students have worked to push through the challenges and continue making progress toward their degrees.”

The university is still working with health officials to finalize plans, which will follow university, state and local guidelines, including social distancing and face mask orders.

NCSU graduation is typically inside at PNC Arena and was forced to go virtual last spring.

This year, one ceremony will be held in the evening on Friday, May 14, and another will be held the morning of Saturday, May 15 at the football stadium. Graduates will get more information about commencement and how to RSVP for up to four tickets.

Graduation speakers and commencement times have not been set, and most college and department-level ceremonies will be held virtually.

Duke University was the first local university to announce 2021 graduation plans for students. Duke will have an in-person commencement at Wallace Wade Stadium in May.

UNC-Chapel Hill graduates will also be attending an in-person commencement ceremony at Kenan Stadium in May. COVID-19 experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a Carolina alumna, will give virtual speeches.

UNC-CH also announced fall plans with in-person classes, more students living in dorms and a commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates who missed a ceremony last year.