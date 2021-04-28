You can help NC high school teacher win $10,000 prize on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

A Wake County high school teacher needs the public’s help to be named the winner in the “Live’s Top Teacher Search” contest on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Zandrea Eagle, a 12th-grade English teacher at Holly Springs High School, was named Tuesday one of the 10 semi-finalists in the syndicated national talk show’s Top Teacher contest. The public has until noon Thursday to vote at https://kellyandryan.com/uncategorized/2021-top-teacher-voting/ to help Eagle become one of four finalists.

The four finalists will be featured next week on the show, which can be seen locally on ABC11 at 9 a.m. weekdays. The winner will be announced May 7 and receive a $10,000 prize as well as another $10,000 they can use on DonorsChoose, where they can fund essential learning supplies for their classroom or the classroom of another teacher.

“This past year, we were given an important reminder of the work that teachers do every single day,” Kelly Ripa said before announcing the 10 semi-finalists.

The semi-finalists were chosen from nominations submitted by the show’s viewers. Mia Wilson nominated Eagle.

Teacher and single mother of five

In the nomination, Wilson notes that Eagle was named Holly Springs High’s Teacher of the Year last school year.

“This award reflects the impact that she makes as a committed educator and colleague,” Wilson wrote. “Zandrea exposes students to all types of literature. She willingly assists those who need extra help.”

Wilson also cited how Eagle juggles being a single mother with five children. She supported their activities and her students while also earning a graduate-level degree.

“Zandrea is tops in the community through her church and school volunteering weekly,” Wilson wrote. “Zandrea has truly modeled a strong work ethic, tenacity and the ability to press through challenges.”