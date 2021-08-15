UNC-Chapel Hill postpones student convocation due to threat of severe weather

The Old Well on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. The university announced its 2021 new student convocation would be postponed to Monday, Aug. 16 due to a forecast of bad weather.

UNC-Chapel Hill has postponed its New Student Convocation planned for Sunday night due to a second day of expected severe weather in the Triangle.

The convocation will now be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Kenan Stadium. The convocation is a welcome event planned for incoming UNC freshmen and transfer students, as well as sophomores, as last year’s convocation was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNC has also canceled its FallFest event planned for Sunday. In an email announcement, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the university would attempt to hold some of the events later in August.

“The weather forecast predicts rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially in the window before and during Convocation, which poses challenges to safely setting up and holding the event,” Guskiewicz said in a news release. “We are eager to formally welcome you to Carolina and are looking forward to seeing you at Kenan Stadium Monday night. We will continue to monitor the weather and will keep you informed if we need to make additional changes to our plan.”

Strong thunderstorms lingered throughout the Triangle Saturday, knocking out power for thousands, mostly in Durham County.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.