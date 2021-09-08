‘Comply with the Constitution.’ Judge gives NC a deadline to increase school funding

Third graders go over a math test at Carpenter Elementary School in Cary on Thursday morning, Aug. 19, 2021. North Carolina students will start their third school year dealing with the coronavirus pandemic just as the highly contagious delta variant is rapidly spreading across the state. jleonard@newsobserver.com

A North Carolina judge is giving state lawmakers until mid-October to fully fund a plan for improving public education or else he’ll take direct action.

State Superior Court Judge David Lee said Wednesday that he was “very disheartened” that the General Assembly is funding only a small part of a plan that calls for at least $5.6 billion in new education funding by 2028. Lee gave an Oct. 15 deadline to fully fund the plan and said if that doesn’t happen he’ll entertain options at an Oct. 18 court hearing about how to correct that “deficiency.”

Judges in other states have taken steps such as fining lawmakers and holding them in contempt of court in school funding cases. Lee said he’s aware of the steps taken in those states and will consider them at the next court hearing.

“We’re not just throwing money at something,” Lee said during the hearing. “We are asking that this state comply with the Constitution by adequately funding a very reasoned and intense effort to come up with what’s necessary.”

This paves the way for a showdown with the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which has been openly critical of Lee, saying they weren’t consulted in the development of the new plan.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I don’t know how much clearer we can be. If Judge Lee wants to help decide how to spend state dollars — a role that has been the exclusive domain of the legislative branch since the state’s founding — then Judge Lee should run for a seat in the House or Senate,” Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, said in a statement Wednesday. “That’s where the Constitution directs state budgeting decisions be made, not some county trial judge.”

Providing a sound, basic education

The new warning is the latest chapter in the Leandro school funding case that was initially filed in 1994 by low-wealth school districts to get more state funding. The case is named after a student from Hoke County who has since graduated from college.

Over the years, the state Supreme Court has ruled that the state Constitution guarantees every child “an opportunity to receive a sound basic education” and that the state was failing to meet that obligation.

The Supreme Court assigned Lee to oversee the case after Judge Howard Manning retired.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In June, Lee approved a 7-year plan agreed to by the State Board of Education, Gov. Roy Cooper Administration’s and the plaintiffs. The $5.6 billion plan includes things such as a 5% pay raise this year for teachers, more funding for low-wealth school districts and expansion of the NC Pre-K program.

Lawmakers fund small portion of Leandro plan

Republicans in the House and Senate each passed their own versions of the budget. They’re trying to reconcile them.

The Leandro plans calls for $690.7 million in new education funding this year and $1.06 billion next year. The Senate budget included $191.6 million this year and $213.7 million next year. The House had $370 million this year and $382.1 million next year.

“The initial proposed budgets I believe in both the Senate and the House are woefully short of what is necessary to fund the constitutionally mandated requirement,” Lee said.