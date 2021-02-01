Afternoon Observer: Feb. 1

1. Will Mecklenburg pass LGBTQ+ protections?

Mecklenburg county commissioners could pass an LGBTQ+ non-discrimination resolution at its Feb. 2 meeting. Courtesy of Charlotte Pride

Mecklenburg commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on an LGBTQ+ non-discrimination resolution. Some officials hope this will be the first step toward a local law.

To catch you up: This is the first local action since City Council amended its non-discrimination ordinance to include LGBTQ+ protections in 2016. North Carolina lawmakers responded to that with House Bill 2, or HB2, which nullified the Charlotte law.

HB2 was replaced by House Bill 142 in 2017. Part of the law written in that bill expired in December, leaving N.C. counties and municipalities across the state, like Durham, with the ability to pass LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections.

“I certainly hope it will be approved tomorrow,” Commissioner Leigh Altman said. “I’ve not spoken to every board member, but I’ve spoken to quite a few, and I feel like there’s a lot of support. I’m encouraged and hopeful.”

2. Wells Fargo CEO had his pay cut last year as pandemic weighed on bank

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the financial health of companies across many industries, and Wells Fargo is no exception.

As previously reported by The Charlotte Observer’s Austin Weinstein, Wells Fargo posted a quarterly loss for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis in the second quarter last year.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf had his pay cut by about $2.7 million last year. The bank’s board says it considered the pandemic’s impact on 2020 performance when it made the decision. Scharf’s total compensation was $20.3 million for 2020, down from the $23 million per year he made in 2019.

Charlotte connection: Wells Fargo, the largest private employer in Charlotte, employs 27,000 people in the area.

3. COVID cases fall around Charlotte. Check out the latest ZIP code info.

The latest ZIP code data from Mecklenburg County shows COVID case rates dropped in the second half of January, though some neighborhoods are more impacted by the virus than others. Mecklenburg County

As COVID caseloads and hospitalization remain near the highest they’ve been throughout the pandemic in Charlotte, the spread of COVID in the area has slowed a bit.

Breaking that down: Between Jan. 14-27, Mecklenburg County officials say the 14-day case rate was 905.7 infections per 100,000 residents. That rate was 1,069 per 100,000 between Dec. 31-Jan. 13.

A glance at the map reveals recent infections concentrated in and around uptown, near Pineville, in neighborhoods along North Graham, North Tryon and North Davidson streets, and most of west Charlotte.

4. SouthPark cupcake shop shutters, citing COVID

On Monday, Gigi’s Cupcakes owner Dana Waltom told CharlotteFive that her shop will be closing. “The pandemic has killed us,” she said. “It’s impossible to pay the bills when people aren’t leaving their houses to buy cupcakes.”

Some other Charlotte spots have closed their doors permanently since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, including

Nova’s Bakery

Elizabeth Billards

JJ’s Red Hots (Uptown)

5. Manolo’s Bakery owner bought 100 blankets to donate. But then he got COVID.

Luckily, the unfortunate circumstance didn’t stop the flow of the bakery’s annual goodwill.

Some background: During the week of Jan. 6, the Feast of the Epiphany, Manolo’s Bakery in East Charlotte is extremely busy. So since 2011, the bakery has taken 10% of the profits from that week and donated them to a local nonprofit. This year, the team decided to donate thermal blankets to Charlotte’s homeless neighbors in the encampments around uptown.

After owner Manuel Bentacur posted about the situation on Facebook, dozens of people in the Latino community stepped up to help deliver all the blankets. “It was incredible to see how my community rallied around me during that time. Not only did I find someone to deliver the blankets, but we also received hundreds of messages of love and support,” Bentacur said.

That's all for today, folks.