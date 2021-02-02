Afternoon Observer: Feb. 2

Good afternoon, Charlotte. Kristen Kornbluth here. I hope you all got a chance to enjoy the slight sunshine through the clouds today. Have any favorite spots to go on walks around town? Let me know.

Now, let’s get into today’s big news.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the Charlotte region are expected to continue tracking down over the next two weeks, as shown by the latest COVID-19 projections from Novant Health. But even with the drop, the mid-January peak we experienced means the hospital census will remain stubbornly high compared to a milder peak last July, says Dr. David Priest, Novant Health infectious diseases specialist.

In mid-January, we saw the highest single-day hospitalization: 565 people on Jan. 13.

Remember: Mecklenburg’s COVID-19 directive, which urges folks to stay at home as much as possible and avoid interactions with people beyond their household, is in effect through Feb. 28.

Explore a further breakdown of the numbers and current local COVID info here with reporter Alison Kuznitz.

The developers are also planning ground-floor retail along the light rail in addition to office space and parking. Courtesy of Stiles

The first renderings for a 23-story tower to be built in the South End have been released.

Quick facts:

The project will cost approximately $186 million.

The high-rise building is set to be 370,000 square feet.

Planned for the property are apartments, offices, parking spaces, and restaurant/retail spots.

Read more about this development and others nearby from reporter Danielle Chemtob.

After months of increased cleanings, symptom screenings and social distancing measures, an outbreak of COVID-19 has hit Charlotte’s Roof Above men’s shelter. Leaders say they’ve worked hard to prevent this, but know that the close quarters of the shelter make it hard to keep the virus away from the residents, many of whom have limited access to health care.

“Preventing COVID is about not being around anybody,” said Randall Hitt, chief engagement officer for Roof Above. “So you’re taking a place that you’re just naturally around people and trying to put up all the right protocols.”

Roof Above is the third Charlotte shelter to experience a large outbreak in recent months.

In response to this new outbreak, the shelter has moved the roughly 200 men staying at its North Tryon location into hotel rooms “for the foreseeable future,” Hitt said.

▪ Important note: People seeking shelter are still able to do so at Roof Above’s emergency winter shelter, located at 3410 Statesville Ave.

Learn more here from reporter Lauren Lindstrom.

The group who began as ER residents in Charlotte at a past Super Bowl weekend gathering. Courtesy of Jill Antoniazzi

This year, a group of ER doctors will get to carry on their traditional Super Bowl party in a big way — in Tampa Bay, Florida, where the 10 doctors will watch the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

The friends, who bonded during their residencies together at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, will be among approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who received free tickets from the NFL as a thanks for their service during the COVID pandemic.

The rest is (soon to be) history. Read more here from reporter Théoden Janes.

One last note: episode 2 of our podcast series RETURN MAN dropped today. Take a listen here (and read the series here).

That’s all for today. Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us.

We’ll see you here tomorrow. Have a good night!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign-up here.