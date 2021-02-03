Afternoon Observer: Feb. 3

Happy Wednesday, Charlotte. Kristen Kornbluth here. Looking for something new to try for dinner? Check out this roundup of vegan food trucks from CharlotteFive. I’ve got my eye on the spicy mushroom wings.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news.

A patient of the C.W. Williams Community Health Center receives a COVID vaccination during a drive through event on Friday, January 22, 2021. C.W. Williams Community Health Center, along with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department offered patients of the health center COVID vaccinations through appointments. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina is currently offering vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and to anyone age 65 and older. Soon, this may be expanded: the state could begin vaccinating front-line essential workers within a month, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said Wednesday.

The next group of people eligible to receive the vaccine in North Carolina is Group 3 — a “huge” group, according to Harris. The group includes:

Law enforcement officers

Teachers

Grocery store employees

TSA workers

By the numbers: Mecklenburg County so far has administered 82,358 vaccines — including 66,484 first doses, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Get updated on the latest vaccine information with reporter Hannah Smoot.

An express clinic will soon open at a Charlotte Walgreens, Novant Health announced Wednesday. This move is part of a larger wave of openings across North Carolina.

For context: Walgreens has announced plans to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to 300 stores across the state. As our peers at the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported, vaccines will be available at Walgreens starting on Feb. 12. Novant hasn’t announced if the vaccines will be available at the Charlotte Walgreens clinic.

Other businesses are also getting ready to administer vaccines:

Harris Teeter will administer vaccines in all of its supermarket pharmacies, starting in South Carolina.

CVS Health expects to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at their locations once the vaccines are available to the general public.

Read more here from Smoot.

CMPD’s Youth Diversion Program allows juveniles between 6 and 17 years old who have committed a first-time misdemeanor or lower offense to attend an eight-hour life skills session or a teen court program to avoid an arrest record and criminal prosecution.

Soon, this program may be expanded to adults as an alternative to being arrested, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Wednesday.

A unique benefit of the Youth Diversion Program: it could help adults with low-level offenses avoid jail time and an arrest record. Jennings said he hopes the program will provide low-level offenders with classes and job training that ultimately help them become “successful members of their community.”

“That’s the ultimate goal,” Jennings said. “We’re talking about low-level offenders that we were able to keep out of that cycle.”

Reporter Amanda Zhou has all the details here.

Almost three weeks ago, reggaeton and Latin rap star Armando Pérez, also known as Pitbull, was announced as a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing. The move joins him up with founder/co-owner/former driver Justin Marks and newly hired Mexican driver Daniel Suárez, who will be at the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet for the team’s inaugural Cup season in 2021.

But why did a non-racing celebrity want to get behind the wheel, so to speak? This was the second time in less than four months that a celebrity became an owner of a NASCAR team, with Pitbull following on the heels of Michael Jordan into the sport. For Pérez, the reasons are numerous.

Our reporter Théoden Janes has an overview of the pivotal factors — and people — that led to the star’s decision.

One for the road: Boa constrictor found stuck in NC car dashboard

Stanly County Animal Protective Services released this photo of the boa constrictor rescue on Tuesday. Facebook screenshot

“It is never a dull moment at APS,” Stanly County Animal Protective Services posted on Facebook.

That was definitely true yesterday when animal control officers were dispatched to rescue a Boa constrictor from a sticky situation. How the snake got in its owner’s car was not explained. Read more here from reporter Mark Price.

How would you react if you found a Boa constrictor in your car? Let me know. I’ll share my favorite response here tomorrow.

