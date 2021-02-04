Afternoon Observer: Feb. 4

Hello, Charlotte. Kristen Kornbluth with today’s afternoon dispatch. Before we dive into the headlines: In yesterday’s newsletter, I asked readers to let me know what they’d do if they found a Boa constrictor in their car. The answers were pretty funny, but my favorite was the most heartwarming of the bunch:

On Monday, Charlotte City Council made a decision on who would fill the vacant seat previously held by James “Smuggie” Mitchell, who resigned abruptly last month. Former council member Greg Phipps was chosen, and not everyone on the council or in the community is happy with the decision, as reported by the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob.

Finer details:

Charlotte City Council’s selection of a former colleague out of over 100 applicants has raised the question of whether the decision-making process was transparent.

Phipps served on the council in 2005 and again from 2013-19.

Council members who supported him said they wanted someone who could quickly adapt to new initiatives, but other council members and some community advocates are frustrated by what they see as a decision that was predetermined in Phipps’ favor.

Chemtob walks us through the specifics of Phipps’ appointment here.

A patient of the C.W. Williams Community Health Center receives a COVID vaccination during a drive through event on Friday, January 22, 2021. C.W. Williams Community Health Center, along with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department offered patients of the health center COVID vaccinations through appointments. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

More than 82,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Mecklenburg County as of Thursday. That includes more than 66,000 first doses. With the prevalence of vaccine administration comes some common questions, such as:

Do I need the second injection?

Can I stop wearing a mask after my shot?

Can I still contract COVID after getting the vaccine?

Reporter Hannah Smoot answers these and other questions about what to do after getting your COVID-19 shot here.

A man walks his two dogs along Scott Avenue during the snow in Charlotte on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Charlotte has a slight chance of snow showers this weekend, according to the National Weather Service on Feb. 4, 2021. David T. Foster III Observer file photo

As reporter Joe Marusak tells us, snow is once again possible in Charlotte, this time mixed in with showers.

The best chance for rain and “snow showers” would be between midnight and early morning hours on Sunday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Temperatures that night should drop low enough, with forecasters predicting a low of 32 degrees.

Only time will tell if Charlotte wakes up to evidence of snow on Sunday morning. Read more here from Marusak.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is looking for a man who stabbed two people with a machete on a CATS bus in Elizabeth.

Around 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, a man was riding the CATS bus when he pulled out the machete and stabbed two people on the bus, police said. The incident took place on East 7th St. southeast from Clarice Ave., about a block from the intersection of Pecan and East 7th.

Read more about the incident from reporter Amanda Zhou.

Wednesday was a lucky day for one Catawba man. After finding a ‘heads up’ penny on a gas stop, he put that luck to the test with a February lottery ticket. And as Joe Marusak reports, he won big.

“I went in to go use the facilities, and on the way in I found a penny, heads up, on the ground,” Christopher Wray of Maiden told officials. “And I was like, ‘Hey! Find a penny, pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck, right?’”

Wray beat odds of 1 in 4.12 million, according to the lottery game’s website.

Read more here.

