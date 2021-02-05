Observer

Afternoon Observer: Feb. 5

Happy Friday, everyone. This is Kristen Kornbluth, here to wrap up today’s big Charlotte headlines. The weekend is beginning, which is as good of an excuse as any to go grab a burger. CharlotteFive has you covered here with 10 great takeout-friendly burger options.

Now, let’s get into the day’s news:

1. Young, healthy adults are dying more often from COVID in Mecklenburg

001-CLT_boastadiumvax_309
Medical personal stand watch as patients sit for their observation time after receiving the COVID vaccine at the Bank of America Stadium Atrium Health vaccine clinic on Friday, January 29, 2021. Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership that expects to vaccinate 19,000 people at the Friday through Sunday event. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in Mecklenburg County. A new analysis of public health data reveals that a higher rate of adults under 40 and those without underlying health conditions died from coronavirus complications during that time period.

This age group makes up the lowest share of total COVID-19 deaths in the county, but it’s the most noticeable change in fatality data over recent weeks. Experts warn there’s no single reason why younger and healthier people are dying more often.

2. Charlotte is getting another COVID mass vaccination site

Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets’ uptown home, will be transformed into a mass vaccination clinic next Saturday, Feb. 13, Novant Health announced Friday.

Need to know:

Learn more here about the clinics with Alison Kuznitz.

3. Evening Muse owner on staying positive and moving ahead with purpose

IMG_001-TheEveningMuse.j_4_1_VLISGPQ3_L593921344.JPG
Joe Kuhlmann, founder and co-owner of The Evening Muse, stands inside his music venue in the NoDa neighborhood Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Charlotte

Despite a sequence of recent misfortunes, 46-year-old The Evening Muse owner Joe Kuhlmann is trying to take it all in stride. The pandemic crippled his business, and after a break-in at the Muse in December and a robbery at his own home in January, Kuhlmann’s luck hasn’t looked so great recently.

But because he’s been down before, he’s trying not to let these occurrences get him down. He notes that one positive outcome of COVID has been the time he’s given himself for “understanding and developing ... that idea of, you know what? You’re worthy of this self-care.”

In this subscriber exclusive, reporter Théoden Janes paints the picture of Joe Kuhlmann’s resolve in the face of difficulty.

Update: Man charged in the stabbing of two with a machete on a CATS bus

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man on two counts of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing on a CATS bus that injured two people in Elizabeth. Reporter Amanda Zhou has all the information here.

___

That's all for today, folks. Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us.

Kristen Kornbluth bio card
