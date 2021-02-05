Afternoon Observer: Feb. 5

Happy Friday, everyone. This is Kristen Kornbluth, here to wrap up today’s big Charlotte headlines. The weekend is beginning, which is as good of an excuse as any to go grab a burger. CharlotteFive has you covered here with 10 great takeout-friendly burger options.

Medical personal stand watch as patients sit for their observation time after receiving the COVID vaccine at the Bank of America Stadium Atrium Health vaccine clinic on Friday, January 29, 2021. Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership that expects to vaccinate 19,000 people at the Friday through Sunday event. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in Mecklenburg County. A new analysis of public health data reveals that a higher rate of adults under 40 and those without underlying health conditions died from coronavirus complications during that time period.

As reporter Alison Kuznitz tells us, the current mortality rate for adults ages 20-39 is 1.64% — a roughly 50% increase since mid-October, based on data published by Mecklenburg County Public Health on Friday.

This age group makes up the lowest share of total COVID-19 deaths in the county, but it’s the most noticeable change in fatality data over recent weeks. Experts warn there’s no single reason why younger and healthier people are dying more often.

Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets’ uptown home, will be transformed into a mass vaccination clinic next Saturday, Feb. 13, Novant Health announced Friday.

People ages 65 and older are eligible to get their COVID-19 shots there, according to Novant.

It’s unclear how many appointments are available, although scheduling will be based on Novant’s special vaccine allotment.

The hospital system has administered more than 66,000 vaccine doses so far among employees and patients.

Novant has also coordinated smaller vaccine clinics this weekend, aimed at targeting marginalized communities who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Joe Kuhlmann, founder and co-owner of The Evening Muse, stands inside his music venue in the NoDa neighborhood Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Charlotte

Despite a sequence of recent misfortunes, 46-year-old The Evening Muse owner Joe Kuhlmann is trying to take it all in stride. The pandemic crippled his business, and after a break-in at the Muse in December and a robbery at his own home in January, Kuhlmann’s luck hasn’t looked so great recently.

But because he’s been down before, he’s trying not to let these occurrences get him down. He notes that one positive outcome of COVID has been the time he’s given himself for “understanding and developing ... that idea of, you know what? You’re worthy of this self-care.”

In this subscriber exclusive, reporter Théoden Janes paints the picture of Joe Kuhlmann’s resolve in the face of difficulty.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man on two counts of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing on a CATS bus that injured two people in Elizabeth. Reporter Amanda Zhou has all the information here.

