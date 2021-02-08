Afternoon Observer: Feb. 8

Good afternoon, Charlotte! This is Kristen Kornbluth with today’s headlines. Before we talk about the news, allow me to draw your attention to a couple upcoming events:

Calling all Panthers fans: Our sports columnist Scott Fowler will join up with Levine Museum historian Dr. Willie Griffin to talk about all things Carolina Panthers and how the team has impacted Charlotte for 25 years. Interested? The free, virtual event is tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Find more details here.

How can solutions journalism help remedy the affordable housing crisis? Observer reporter Lauren Lindstrom joins Chris Rudisill, the director of Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, next Friday, February 12th at 10 a.m. to discuss the topic on a Charlotte Mecklenburg Library online seminar. Find more details and reserve your spot here.

Now, let’s get into today’s news.

A rendering of the McGlohon Theater and Duke Energy Theater next to the new main library branch uptown. The county approved a plan to save the two theaters but demolish much of the remaining Spirit Square, leaving arts groups in the lurch for now. The county says 60% of the meeting space will be replaced or kept in the new development. Courtesy of Mecklenburg County

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s CEO and chief librarian, Lee Keesler, is retiring April 1. He has led the library since 2012. And as reporter Amanda Zhou tells us today, Marcellus “MT” Turner will soon fill those shoes.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to better understand and serve the evolving needs of Charlotte Mecklenburg, and I am committed to ensuring the Library supports, enhances and empowers the changing ways our residents live, learn and engage,” Turner said.

North Carolina added eight deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Monday. That’s the fewest deaths reported in the state’s daily update in a week. Comparatively, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services added 169 deaths, 150 deaths and 113 deaths to the reported total on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

Important to note: Deaths don’t all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates numbers as information becomes available.

More need-to-know numbers:

DHHS reported 3,084 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s a decrease of over 1,500 from Sunday’s new case count.

The deadliest day of the pandemic in NC was Jan. 4, when 104 people died.

As of Monday, 9,991 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Get the rest of today’s essential coronavirus updates from our colleague Ben Sessoms of Raleigh’s News and Observer.

Big Ben British Restaurant and Pub opened at Atherton Mill in South End. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

As previously reported by the Observer’s Heidi Finley, Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub’s South End lease is set to run out March 1. But never fear — the pub has found a new home in Elizabeth.

The restaurant that’s as well known for hosting soccer fans as it is for its fish and chips will move into a 5000-sq. ft. spot on Elizabeth Ave., Big Ben co-owner Neel Gandhi told CharlotteFive.

How will Big Ben send off the original space? The plan is to celebrate with live music the last two weekends of the month.

On March 3, 2020, news arrived that North Carolina had identified its first case of COVID-19. Our lives changed dramatically — and quickly — after that. Businesses shut down, we hunkered at home and the world as we knew it changed around us.

We want to hear from you: How has your life changed as a result of the pandemic?

Tell us in 350 words for an upcoming story about a year of the pandemic in North Carolina.

If you prefer, you can also send us a video message that’s 45 seconds to 1 minute long. Please shoot the video horizontally.

Find all of the details here.

One last thing:

---

