Observer

Afternoon Observer: Feb. 8

Good afternoon, Charlotte! This is Kristen Kornbluth with today’s headlines. Before we talk about the news, allow me to draw your attention to a couple upcoming events:

Now, let’s get into today’s news.

1. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library finds next leader

spirit square rendering.png
A rendering of the McGlohon Theater and Duke Energy Theater next to the new main library branch uptown. The county approved a plan to save the two theaters but demolish much of the remaining Spirit Square, leaving arts groups in the lurch for now. The county says 60% of the meeting space will be replaced or kept in the new development. Courtesy of Mecklenburg County

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s CEO and chief librarian, Lee Keesler, is retiring April 1. He has led the library since 2012. And as reporter Amanda Zhou tells us today, Marcellus “MT” Turner will soon fill those shoes.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to better understand and serve the evolving needs of Charlotte Mecklenburg, and I am committed to ensuring the Library supports, enhances and empowers the changing ways our residents live, learn and engage,” Turner said.

2. NC reports fewest daily COVID deaths in a week

North Carolina added eight deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Monday. That’s the fewest deaths reported in the state’s daily update in a week. Comparatively, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services added 169 deaths, 150 deaths and 113 deaths to the reported total on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

More need-to-know numbers:

Get the rest of today’s essential coronavirus updates from our colleague Ben Sessoms of Raleigh’s News and Observer.

3. Beloved Big Ben Pub has a new home

Big Ben by Melissa Oyler
Big Ben British Restaurant and Pub opened at Atherton Mill in South End. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

As previously reported by the Observer’s Heidi Finley, Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub’s South End lease is set to run out March 1. But never fear — the pub has found a new home in Elizabeth.

The restaurant that’s as well known for hosting soccer fans as it is for its fish and chips will move into a 5000-sq. ft. spot on Elizabeth Ave., Big Ben co-owner Neel Gandhi told CharlotteFive.

How will Big Ben send off the original space? The plan is to celebrate with live music the last two weekends of the month.

4. As a year of COVID in NC approaches, tell us how your life is different now

On March 3, 2020, news arrived that North Carolina had identified its first case of COVID-19. Our lives changed dramatically — and quickly — after that. Businesses shut down, we hunkered at home and the world as we knew it changed around us.

We want to hear from you: How has your life changed as a result of the pandemic?

Find all of the details here.

One last thing:

We’d love to hear your feedback about the new newsletter format. Like what we’re doing? Want to see something else? Let us know what you think here.

---

That’s all for today, folks. Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

Kristen Kornbluth bio card
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service